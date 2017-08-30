Lewiston Middle School Principal answers your questions about cell phone ban

(NEWS CENTER)-- When we brought you the story of Lewiston Middle School banning cell phones, there were literally hundreds of comments on our social media pages. Many of you had questions, so we went back to the school to speak with Principal Jana Mates and have her answer some of your questions.

"We only had a couple of parents ask what's this all about and once we explained the rationale, even if they weren't completely on board they at least understand where we are coming from. When we rolled it out to the students this morning there was a little hemming and hawing but for the most part they also completely understand but again we explained why so I think kids just needed to know why we are doing what we're doing" said Mates.

Bangor and Auburn also have a no cell phone policy while Portland Public schools have a more vague policy saying phones cannot disrupt the educational process.

