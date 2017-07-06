"Jay Leno's Garage" features Maine company

Jay Leno features Maine company in his CNBC show

WATERBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Former late night comedian Jay Leno made a quick stop in Maine to take a few off-road vehicles for a spin.

Jay Leno visits Howe and Howe Technologies

Howe and Howe Technologies, based in Waterboro, is known for it's tank EV-2, featured in the latest Fast and Furious movie.

Brothers Geoff and Michael also designed the Rip Chair, built to hold a wheelchair and move through tough terrain.

They tell us Leno flew in from California to film an episode for his show "Jay Leno's Garage."

Jay Leno visits Howe and Howe Technologies

"He had 25 people with him," said Michael Howe about the production that only lasted a few hours. Howe joked that Leno made him carsick when allowed to drive the tank.

Jay Leno visits Howe and Howe Technologies

We're told the episode is set to air in December on CNBC.

Jay Leno visits Howe and Howe Technologies

© 2017 WCSH-TV