Is a shortage of first responders leading to overworked crews?

Ambulance crash in Bowdoinham

BOWDOINHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The man who fell asleep behind the wheel of an ambulance says he worked 72-hours that week.

Paul Ratigan was driving an ambulance back from the hospital last week, when he fell asleep at the wheel on I-295 in Bowdoinham.

No one was seriously injured, but he says it was a wake-up call.

"Yep, I wrecked an ambulance; yep, I destroyed $200-somewhat-thousand worth of truck; and I had two people in the vehicle I was responsible for, that I failed," said Ratigan in an interview with NEWS CENTER.

"I think municipal and private should start limiting their people big picture-wise," said Ratigan. "And those services should be able to look at that and say, "Okay, I've got you for 24 hours this week, where else are you going?"

For more information on those policies, NEWS CENTER sat down with Chris Pare who chairs the state's EMS education board. Click Here

© 2017 WCSH-TV