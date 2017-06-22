IIHS: States with legal marijuana have more car crashes

(NEWS CENTER) -- States with legalized marijuana have more car crashes, according to a new report from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The study, which tracks collision claims from 2012 to 2016, found that Colorado had almost 14 percent more crashes than neighboring states where marijuana was still illegal.

"The combined-state analysis shows that the first three states to legalize recreational marijuana have experienced more crashes," says Matt Moore, senior vice president of HLDI. "The individual state analyses suggest that the size of the effect varies by state."

The study points out that the scientific community has not found a direct link between marijuana use and driving safety, but they say this study shows there may be a connection.

