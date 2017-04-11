If your home has been renovated for a physical hardship, you may get a tax credit

AccessAble Home Tax Credit

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The AccessAble Home Tax Credit is a Maine income tax credit that reimburses modifications that make homes more accessible for a person with a physical disability or hardship living there.

Maybe you've added a ramp to the home of your elderly parent; a railing to grab onto; or just fixed flooring to get rid of any tripping hazards, you could be eligible for up to $9,000 in a tax credit.

The credit is only available to applicants with an annual income of $55,000 or less. Modifications have to improve accessibility for the person who lives in the home, and have to meet federal standards and comply with building codes.

To find out more details, click here.

© 2017 WCSH-TV