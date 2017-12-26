PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- In just a matter of days we'll be ringing in a new year.

In the past, many of us have set goals for a new year. However, we all know it can be difficult to stick to them.

We're getting some helpful tips from Gretchen Noonan, a program coordinator with Let's Go!, a healthy eating an exercise program available in schools and health care practices statewide.

At Let's Go! she says the focus is on establishing healthy habits year-round. For adults, they promote four key messages.

Noonan says the key to picking a successful resolution in a new year is to start with something small, like walking ten or fifteen minutes three times a week, for example. For those looking to eat healthier foods, try bringing lunch to work more often.

In terms of eating, I think one really great goal is to just try to eat things that are a little more natural, so maybe eating a little bit less packaged food is a really good goal.

She says another component is deciding on an action plan, or, how you plan to achieve your goal and what barriers you might have.

One of the greatest things about an action plan is finding someone who can help you achieve that.

Noonan says you can take a walk with a co-worker. Or at home, if your spouse already makes a lunch to take to work, you can make one, too. She says these are easy ways to help you achieve your goal.

Once you achieve the small steps, Noonan says you can set your sights on additional goals and build on creating more healthy habits.

