How they saved me: 911 call leads to love

MECHANIC FALLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A case of epiglottitis doesn't normally deliver life's answers, but a first responder for Kayla didn't just save her life: he changed it.

In 2010, Deputy Chief and volunteer EMT Jon Damon of the Mechanic Falls Fire Department responded to her home.

"He put my shoes on, walked me to my car," she said. "They actually thought it was an anxiety attack because very time he'd talk to me, he'd hold my hand, and I'd stop shaking. Then he stopped talking, and I started shaking again.

In that moment, it was an instant connection.

"When he left that day, I never thought I'd see him again, but I always thought of him," Kayla said.

Jon thought of Kayla too.

"In the EMS and fire service, you try to separate calls from reality," said Jon. "It's just part of our coping mechanism. I will say, you always wonder, 'How is that person, what happened to that person?'"

Two years later, they would meet again at a softball game in town.

"I joined and found out that he was on the team, and it was a good experience because I never got to thank him for all he did," said Kayla.

Jon agreed, saying, "With her, it's very nice that I was able to find that out and to establish the relationship that we have now."

They not only established a relationship, but a whole life together after Kayla finished her test to become a firefighter herself.

"I came out of doing the training and he gave me a water bottle, and in the water bottle was my ring."

Kayla is no longer a firefighter, but she makes sure to keep a radio on her at all times to make sure Jon is safe.

They have a two-year-old daughter named Maddie, with a baby boy also on the way.

"I never thought it would've happened. But it did. It does make you think things like this could happen," Jon said. "It's not just — I mean it kind of is a fairy tale — but it's real life and it can happen. It's not just the movies. Great things like this could happen."

© 2017 WCSH-TV