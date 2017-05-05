Here is the American Health Care Act and a list of pre-existing conditions

In a statement Wednesday, May 3, 2017, Medica, a Minnesota-based health insurer, suggested it was close to deciding not to sell individual health insurance policies in Iowa for 2018. (Photo: vinnstock, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Click here for the American Health Care Act, in full.

Here is a list of pre-existing conditions that insurers used to base their coverage on, before the Affordable Care Act.

AIDS/HIV Lupus Alcohol abuse/ Drug abuse with recent treatment Mental disorders (severe, e.g. bipolar, eating disorder) Alzheimer’s/dementia Multiple sclerosis Arthritis (rheumatoid), fibromyalgia, other inflammatory joint disease Muscular dystrophy Cancer within some period of time (e.g. 10 years, often other than basal skin cancer) Obesity, severe Cerebral palsy Organ transplant Congestive heart failure Paraplegia Coronary artery/heart disease, bypass surgery Paralysis Crohn’s disease/ ulcerative colitis Parkinson’s disease Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)/emphysema Pending surgery or hospitalization Diabetes mellitus Pneumocystic pneumonia Epilepsy Pregnancy or expectant parent Hemophilia Sleep apnea Hepatitis (Hep C) Stroke Kidney disease, renal failure Transsexualism

© 2017 WCSH-TV