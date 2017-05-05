Here is the American Health Care Act and a list of pre-existing conditions

Click here for the American Health Care Act, in full.
Here is a list of pre-existing conditions that insurers used to base their coverage on, before the Affordable Care Act.
|
AIDS/HIV
|
Lupus
|
Alcohol abuse/ Drug abuse with recent treatment
|
Mental disorders (severe, e.g. bipolar, eating disorder)
|
Alzheimer’s/dementia
|
Multiple sclerosis
|
Arthritis (rheumatoid), fibromyalgia, other inflammatory joint disease
|
Muscular dystrophy
|
Cancer within some period of time (e.g. 10 years, often other than basal skin cancer)
|
Obesity, severe
|
Cerebral palsy
|
Organ transplant
|
Congestive heart failure
|
Paraplegia
|
Coronary artery/heart disease, bypass surgery
|
Paralysis
|
Crohn’s disease/ ulcerative colitis
|
Parkinson’s disease
|
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)/emphysema
|
Pending surgery or hospitalization
|
Diabetes mellitus
|
Pneumocystic pneumonia
|
Epilepsy
|
Pregnancy or expectant parent
|
Hemophilia
|
Sleep apnea
|
Hepatitis (Hep C)
|
Stroke
|
Kidney disease, renal failure
|
Transsexualism
