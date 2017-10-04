Happy news for your day: we asked why Mainers are smiling

(NEWS CENTER) -- If you have sad news fatigue, join the club.



With so many recent national disasters, turbulent politics and grisly violence, it's easy to feel the weight of the world.

We hate depressing newscasts as much as you do. To sprinkle in some positivity, we hit the road and asked Mainers what their happy news is, and why they were smiling. Here were our favorite responses:

"I found the apples I wanted."

"I just got a 95 on my exam today!"

"How about being together?"

"My son and his wife are having a baby."

"We're both social workers, so I think the happy news is just seeing positive change in other people's lives that we work with."

