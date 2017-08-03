TOKYO, JAPAN - JUNE 22: New England Patriots NFL quarterback Tom Brady attends the press conference during the Under Armour 2017 Tom Brady Asia Tour at the Dome Corporation Square on June 22, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage) (Photo: Jun Sato, 2017 Jun Sato)

August 3. It ought to be a recognized holiday in New England.

The man, the myth, the G.O.A.T. himself -- Thomas Edward Brady Jr. -- turns 40 this year.

The love for the beloved quarterback for the New England Patriots poured in on social media.

In honor of his 40th birthday, the 40 longest touchdown passes of Tom Brady's career! #TB40 pic.twitter.com/RKd1b8Epf3 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 3, 2017

5x Super Bowl champ. 🏆

And today he turns 40 years old!



Join us in wishing @Patriots QB Tom Brady a HAPPY 40TH BIRTHDAY! #HBDTB12 pic.twitter.com/n480hvW6ck — NFL (@NFL) August 3, 2017

Happy 40th Birthday, Tom Brady.

The Gift Who Keeps On Giving.

🎂🏆🏉🎊🎉🎈 pic.twitter.com/TdU1wqvpIP — Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) August 3, 2017

40 years on this planet. Beautiful wife, great kids, 5 Super Bowl Rings, and a fan base who loves you. Happy 40th Birthday Tom Brady. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/gkcbAFozN4 — BOSTON™ (@BoucherMitch) August 3, 2017

Happy 40th Birthday to the greatest football player ever 🐐 #TomBrady pic.twitter.com/GTiFZkw9Xd — Chris Cook (@_ChrisCook__) August 3, 2017

Happy Birthday to my favorite #Michigan QB Tom Brady. Your ability is astounding, and you are not human. #NFL — James LeBreton 🇮🇹 (@jamesplebreton) August 3, 2017

It's Tom Brady's birthday today, and it's like a legitimate holiday here in Boston.

They just cut a birthday cake on the news. — Kyle True (@trueness) August 3, 2017

