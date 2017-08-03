August 3. It ought to be a recognized holiday in New England.
The man, the myth, the G.O.A.T. himself -- Thomas Edward Brady Jr. -- turns 40 this year.
The love for the beloved quarterback for the New England Patriots poured in on social media.
In honor of his 40th birthday, the 40 longest touchdown passes of Tom Brady's career! #TB40 pic.twitter.com/RKd1b8Epf3— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 3, 2017
5x Super Bowl champ. 🏆— NFL (@NFL) August 3, 2017
And today he turns 40 years old!
Join us in wishing @Patriots QB Tom Brady a HAPPY 40TH BIRTHDAY! #HBDTB12 pic.twitter.com/n480hvW6ck
Happy 40th Birthday, Tom Brady.— Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) August 3, 2017
The Gift Who Keeps On Giving.
🎂🏆🏉🎊🎉🎈 pic.twitter.com/TdU1wqvpIP
40 years on this planet. Beautiful wife, great kids, 5 Super Bowl Rings, and a fan base who loves you. Happy 40th Birthday Tom Brady. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/gkcbAFozN4— BOSTON™ (@BoucherMitch) August 3, 2017
Happy 40th Birthday to the greatest football player ever 🐐 #TomBrady pic.twitter.com/GTiFZkw9Xd— Chris Cook (@_ChrisCook__) August 3, 2017
Tom Brady in his birthday hat #TomBrady pic.twitter.com/d87F3aHGWy— travtuck (@travtuck69) August 3, 2017
Happy Birthday to my favorite #Michigan QB Tom Brady. Your ability is astounding, and you are not human. #NFL— James LeBreton 🇮🇹 (@jamesplebreton) August 3, 2017
It's Tom Brady's birthday today, and it's like a legitimate holiday here in Boston.— Kyle True (@trueness) August 3, 2017
They just cut a birthday cake on the news.
