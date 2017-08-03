WCSH
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Happy 40th birthday, Tom Brady!

NOW: TB12 birthday

Kattey Ortiz, WCSH 6:34 PM. EDT August 03, 2017

August 3. It ought to be a recognized holiday in New England.

The man, the myth, the G.O.A.T. himself -- Thomas Edward Brady Jr. -- turns 40 this year.

The love for the beloved quarterback for the New England Patriots poured in on social media.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories