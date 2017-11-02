Handling property damage caused by the recent storm

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The powerful wind and rainstorm from earlier this week has left a trail of destruction in Maine. Here's what you need to know about whether you'll receive any help from the government.

The state is pursuing a federal disaster declaration. MEMA has been working to collect information on storm damage, both public and private.

If your property was damaged, assistance from FEMA may or may not be coming.

"At this point it's too early to know about individual assistance, but we encourage people to collect the data," Peter Rogers, Acting Director of MEMA, said in press conference Thursday.

In the meantime, you should take several pictures of anything you lost during the storm, including spoiled food. If you have to make immediate repairs, save your receipts, and let your local government know.

"Document all costs directly related to the storm," Rogers said, "If federal individual assistance does become available we will communicate that and provide an 800 number for you to call."

If you already have homeowners insurance, your damages should be covered depending on the agency you are insured by.

With the extent of the damage in Maine, it may take a day or two for your insurance agency to get back in touch with you.

It could take even longer for FEMA to get in touch. Currently the threshold for public assistance is $1.9 million. We are still waiting to find out the threshold for individual assistance.

