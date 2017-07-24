Girl from Raymond meets her bone marrow match

(NEWS CENTER)-- A little girl from Raymond was diagnosed with a rare leukemia called Myelodysplastic syndrome when she was just 4 years old. MDS is fairly common in elderly people but not in children. Addy Madsen needed a stem-cell transplant but no family member matched.



Through the organization 'Be-the-match' a random donor was found. Brad Myers from Greenwood, Arkansas... The transplant happened about two years ago, and was a success. Addy is now 6 years old, happy and healthy. But the Madsen's had never had a chance to meet Brad Myers in person, until recently.

To learn more about how to get involved, click here.

© 2017 WCSH-TV