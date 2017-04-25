Gallons of urine discovered in average pool study

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

Pool season is almost here! But before you dive in, a new study suggests there may be more urine in the pool than you even realize. Researchers in Canada tested 31 pools and hot tubs. The results showed urine in every single one, with an average of eight gallons of urine in a typical sized pool.

NBC’s TODAY Show tested a water park, pools and hot tubs. Results show urea, a key compound found in urine, was in all but one pool tested.

Medical Correspondent Dr. John Torres says chlorine doesn’t actually kill urine. “That chlorine smell you get at the pool, it’s actually urine mixed with the chlorine you’re getting the smell from,” says Dr. Torres. “That’s what can make people sick.” Dr. Torres says health risks can include eye, skin and lung irritation.

According to a recent study, 64% of Americans say they urinate in pools. Experts say the only way to get rid of it completely is to empty all the water out and refilling it.

