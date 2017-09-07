Former Westbrook police chief calling the shots in Foxboro

(NEWS CENTER)-- Bill Baker starting working in law enforcement in Maine back in 1974, and in that time spent 5 years as the chief of police in Westbrook. Now, Baker is calling the shots in Foxboro, Mass as it's chief. That includes being in charge of securing Gillette Stadium when tens of thousands of fans pour in for games and concerts.



"A lot of people say it must be difficult and must be challenging to be the chief in Foxboro, but I come from having managed bike week in Laconia, where the hell's angels made the New England headquarters and managing national police forces and some of the most complex environments in the world. In more than 40 countries around the world that I want to do stadiums and terrorism and internal strife like we don't see you here in the United States so by comparison, Monday night football is pretty tame." said Baker.

