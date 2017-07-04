U.S. Flag (Photo: Sam Howzit)

This Independence Day, make sure you are following proper protocols when flying the Stars and Stripes.

The U.S. government has a list of rules and regulations, from the official Federal Flag Code. Here are a few tips:

The flag can be displayed from sunrise to sunset. If flying through the night, the flag should be well lit.

The union of the flag (stars) should be placed at the peak of the flag poll, with the stripes facing out; unless the flag is ordered to half-staff by the president of the governor.

When displayed on a flat surface, such as a wall, the union should be at the top left.

There are also rules when it comes to the direction of the flag. Here's an excerpt from USA.gov:

"On the Street: The flag should be suspended vertically with the union to the north in an east and west street or to the east in a north and south street. The flag should never touch anything beneath it, so make sure it’s hoisted at the proper height."

"At the Office: Suspend the flag vertically with the union to the observer’s left upon entering. If the building has more than one main entrance, the flag should be suspended vertically near the center of the corridor or lobby with the union to the north when entrances are to the east and west, or to the east when entrances are to the north and south. If there are entrances in more than two directions, the union should be to the east."

And when you're done flying Old Glory, make sure you take care of her. Some dry cleaners may launder your flag for free during the summer. And make sure to store your flag in a well-ventilated area.

When the flag gets too warn out or damaged, it should be burned or disposed with dignity. Find out how by visiting www.usa.gov/flag

