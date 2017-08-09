Fair Rent Portland calls on city to get its initiative on November ballot

Fair rent rally in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Fair Rent Portland members gathered at the steps of city hall at noon and at 5 PM Wednesday, calling for city officials to fix a mistake they admit they made.

On Monday, members of the group handed 2,500 signatures into the city clerk's office; they say the office told them that was the deadline to make the November ballot.

The city admits, a mistake was made on the timeline, and the signatures will not make that deadline.

"We understand that mistakes happen, at the same time scores of volunteers hundreds of hours, thousands of citizens signed to make this happen," said Jack O'Brien with Fair Rent Portland.

"We absolutely need some sort of fair and transparent accounting to be able to trust our City Hall with these complex democratic issues."

City spokesperson, Jessica Grondin, says they are still working to figure out the best form of action, whether that be getting the initiative on the ballot, or holding a special election.

