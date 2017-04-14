Facebook is teaching you how to spot fake news

After previously getting drilled about not doing enough to stop the spread of fake news, Facebook is testing out a tool and educational guide for their users.

If you've logged on recently, you may have noticed it at the top of your feed: Spotting False News.

Facebook is now working with a non-profit group called First Draft. They say the group is dedicated to improving skills and standards in the reporting and sharing of information online.



The platform says they've have been focusing on three key areas:

"disrupting economic incentives because most false news is financially motivated;"

"building new products to curb the spread of false news; and"

"helping people make more informed decisions when they encounter false news."

The tool includes tips on how to check the URL of the site, investigating the source and looking for other reports.

Also, this isn't fake news.

