'EMS is a dangerous profession,' says former Maine EMS director

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- No one was seriously injured when a driver fell asleep behind the wheel of an ambulance in Aroostook County around 1 a.m. Friday.
Police say the driver of a Caribou ambulance fell asleep on Route 1 in Monticello. The truck hit a utility pole and caused a massive power outage.
► Third ambulance crash in 30 days due to drowsy driving in Maine
Two other ambulance crashes - one in Bowdoinham and one in Masardis - were both blamed on drousy driving.
The former EMS Director for Maine says it happens every day nationwide, and what needs to change comes from within the emergency industry.
