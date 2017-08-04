WCSH
'EMS is a dangerous profession,' says former Maine EMS director

NOW: 3rd ambulance crash in 30 days

Amanda Hill, WCSH 6:39 PM. EDT August 04, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- No one was seriously injured when a driver fell asleep behind the wheel of an ambulance in Aroostook County around 1 a.m. Friday.

Police say the driver of a Caribou ambulance fell asleep on Route 1 in Monticello. The truck hit a utility pole and caused a massive power outage.

Third ambulance crash in 30 days due to drowsy driving in Maine

Two other ambulance crashes - one in Bowdoinham and one in Masardis - were both blamed on drousy driving.

The former EMS Director for Maine says it happens every day nationwide, and what needs to change comes from within the emergency industry.

