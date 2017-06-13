Don't hug your chickens

Dangers of backyard chickens

(NEWS CENTER) -- As more people look toward having chickens in their backyard, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns: touching them or their eggs can cause illness.

But the CDC has released a warning to those backyard farmers: limit your touch with live poultry.

"Live poultry might have Salmonella germs in their droppings and on their bodies (feathers, feet, and beaks), even when they appear healthy and clean. The germs can get on cages, coops, feed and water dishes, hay, plants, and soil in the area where the birds live and roam. Germs also can get on the hands, shoes, and clothes of people who handle or care for the birds," the report reads.

It also offers tips on how to handle the birds, including washing your hands immediately after touching them; and making sure their coop is kept clean.

You can find the entire report here

