Doing your taxes this weekend? Consumer Reports tests the most popular services

Tax day is April 18th. If you're one of the procrastinators, there's 's a good chance you can do your taxes yourself this weekend and save a lot of money.



For tax year 2015, IRS reports show that 40-percent of taxpayers who filed electronically didn't use a tax preparer. Consumer Reports says using an online or mobile app can help you get the right results.

Tobie Stranger, Consumer Reports Money Editor, looked at three of the most popular tax software products; TurboTax, H & R Block and TaxAct. "We found they're all pretty good for simple situations especially," says Stranger.

Filing on your own has become even easier with the help of smartphones. All three allow you to automatically upload your W2 information by simply taking a photo.

Stranger says if your tax situation is more complex, like if you're self-employed, you'll probably need to pay for the upgrade. That usually costs an extra $10 to $60.

Of the three programs, Consumer Reports says TaxAct has the best value for people who itemize, own a home, or have simple investments.

