Do the Casco Bay island ferries run during a storm? #askNOW

PEAKS ISLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) – The NEWS CENTER Now team receives questions and story ideas through the hashtag #askNOW. On Wednesday night ahead of the storm, we received a question from Nancy on Facebook. She asked, “What happens with the island ferries in Casco Bay? Do they continue?”





The answer is – yes! For the most part, at least. The Casco Bay Lines rarely shut down. Captain John Tracy says in his 31 years, they typically cancel 2-3 rides a season – not full days, just rides.



During the storm Thursday, all ferries ran with the exception of the 7:15 and 8:15 PM ferries.



The challenge during the day wasn’t necessarily the snow or wind, but rather the thick sheet of ice along the ocean’s top layer. Captain Tracy said he typically tries to avoid driving through it – but sometimes, there’s no choice.

