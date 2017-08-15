Astro-photographer Brian Valente sports filtered glasses for the summer eclipse. (Photo: Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY)

Yes, I got paid to craft at work today. And I found a lot of ways you can mess up a DIY solar eclipse viewer, so now you can learn from my mistakes.

I used a tutorial from LiveScience, using a shoe box. But there are tons of other ways to make a solar eclipse viewer. Don't risk burning your retinas-- most of these crafts are quick, easy, and can be made with materials you probably already have in your home.

NASA has instructions for creating a viewer with a cereal box.

Happy crafting!

