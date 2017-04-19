Colorado Governor reflects on legalized marijuana, 5 years later

DENVER, CO - January 12: Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper during his State of the State address on the House chambers of the Capitol January 12, 2017. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (Photo: Andy Cross, 2016 The Denver Post, Medianews Group)

It's only been a few months since marijuana was legalized in Maine, but Coloradans have had a lot more time to figure out the logistics; recreational marijuana was legalized there in 2012, making it the first state in the U.S. to figure things out.

Recently, Governor John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, sat down with Yahoo News to talk about how that vote has worked in Colorado so far.

He said his two biggest fears after the Amendment passed was the potential spike in teenage use and an increase in overall use.



But, Governor Hickenlooper says overall, not much has changed.



He says, "People fight over which data sets to use, but the largest database we have -- it's thousands of kids -- shows that teenage use is essentially flat."



The Governor also says a personal fear he had was being the father of an 8-year-old where marijuana would be legal. He says, "I was worried that teenagers like my son would think that if the adults have legalized this, it must be OK."



The state put millions of dollars into ads that show the risks of high-THC to teenagers.



And Colorado continues to put money in to research and ads as a warning.



Yahoo asked Gov. Hickenlooper if he would support the Amendment today. He says, "What I've said before is that if I had a magic wand when it first passed and I could have reversed the vote, I would have. Now if I had a magic wand I'd probably put it back in the drawer for a couple of years. I'd want to see more data. I'm not sure I'd vote for it yet."

