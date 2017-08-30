Coast Guard in Maine keeps close eye on disaster in Texas

(NEWS CENTER)-- As the entire country watches Texas battle hurricane Harvey, people from Maine have been helping out in any way they can. A close eye is being kept on the happenings there by the United States Coast Guard members stationed in Maine.

The Coast Guard members train for all kinds of situations so they are constantly ready to help not only if a natural disaster strikes in Maine, but anywhere that the Coasties may get sent to help people in need.

