Bringing memories back to their rightful owner

WISCASSET, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Rachel Henson was on the hunt for something you don't really see as a tangible item these days.

A photo album (remember those?) and she found one at a Goodwill in Brunswick.

"My 8-year-old son was flipping through it because he wanted to see what the old-fashioned photo album looks like," said Henson, "because we live in an era where everything's on a computer."

But it's what they found inside that's most likely not on any hard drive.

"He goes through it and he goes, 'What are these? Are these pictures that come in them?' I pulled them out and saw that they had names and dates on them. And I just thought that they weren't mine to throw away."

Inside they found a handful of old family and baby photos from the 80's. Now Rachel is on a mission to make sure these moments are never forgotten.

"The first thing I did was upload it and made it public so people could share it," she said.

All she has to go by are dates and first names. She's relying on the sharpest of eyes that may recognize these young faces, and find their home.

"In a world where people typically throw things away, I just decided not to."

If you recognize the faces in the photos, email Rachel at rljbmdepd@gmail.com.



