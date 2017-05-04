Close BrainDrops: What IS that baby saying? Keith Carson, WCSH 6:11 PM. EDT May 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A cry. A shriek. A whimper. Deciphering the code of an infant can be challenging; but can parents tell the difference between just "fussing" and real pain? The answer may surprise you. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: New tick disease Stealthing epidemic Goldberg Youth Sports commentary 43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor. Woman convicted in childcare death released Gorham crash - March 24 NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine) Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction' Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods More Stories Deceased NEWS CENTER Meteorologist Tom Johnston… May. 4, 2017, 12:13 p.m. Tom Johnston's timeline on days surrounding sex assault May. 4, 2017, 6:14 p.m. In major victory for Republicans, House passes… May. 4, 2017, 2:22 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs