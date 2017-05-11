WCSH
Close

BrainDrops: This Razor Calm Digging Might Weird You Out

Keith Carson, WCSH 5:35 PM. EDT May 11, 2017

This is a pacific razor clam, and it's digging into the sand. But you just have to watch the video to truly understand why it's gone viral. 

 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories