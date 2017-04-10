BrainDrops: The US Considered Nuking the Moon

A division of the United States government once considered dropping a nuclear bomb on the moon.

Seriously.

A declassified report by the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center from June 1959 lays out the plan, nicknamed Project A119. (Project A120 was sharks with laser beams on their heads...)

The goal of this operation was to investigate the capability of weapons in space, as well gain further insight into the space environment and the detention of nuclear devices.

”The motivation for such a detonation is clearly threefold: scientific, military, and political.”

The political part? To show Russia how very nuclear we could be if it came down to it.

Needless to say, better judgment won out.

© 2017 WCSH-TV