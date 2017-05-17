Close BrainDrops: The CRUSHING Force of a T-Rex Jaw Keith Carson, WCSH 6:06 PM. EDT May 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Recent modeling studies have come up with a new estimate on just HOW strong the bite of a T-Rex was...and the results are staggering. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: New tick disease Stealthing epidemic Goldberg Youth Sports commentary 43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor. Woman convicted in childcare death released Gorham crash - March 24 NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine) Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction' Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods More Stories Justice Department appoints special counsel in… May 17, 2017, 6:11 p.m. Criminal investigation underway into reported… May 17, 2017, 5:17 p.m. Portland mayor threatens to veto budget after City… May 17, 2017, 5:20 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs