BrainDrops: Spider= Viagra?

Meet the Brazilian Walking Spider. Not only is it one of the most venomous spiders on earth...it's bite also has some unexpected side effects.

Specifically, dangerous erections.

The venom stimulates nitric oxide in the brain, which is part of the signal that tells the body to produce an erection if stimulated.

This is no happy pill replacement however, these erections can last so long and stimulate so much blood that they can actually cause long term impotence.

