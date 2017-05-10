Close BrainDrops: Science Myths Part II Keith Carson, WCSH 5:34 PM. EDT May 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Today's myths: Toads give you warts.Bats are blind.You shouldn't swim after eating. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: New tick disease Stealthing epidemic Goldberg Youth Sports commentary 43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor. Woman convicted in childcare death released Gorham crash - March 24 NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine) Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction' Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods More Stories Secretary of Health tells Mainers we must fight… May 10, 2017, 12:35 p.m. Collins believes FBI will continue Russia investigation May 10, 2017, 11:30 a.m. Maine confirms first death from powerful opiate carfentanil May 10, 2017, 2:47 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs