Close BrainDrops: How World War I Changed Weather Keith Carson, WCSH 5:32 PM. EDT May 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST As is often the case, the needs of war pushed forward the science of weather forecasting. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: New tick disease Stealthing epidemic Goldberg Youth Sports commentary 43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor. Woman convicted in childcare death released Gorham crash - March 24 NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine) Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction' Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods More Stories Britain raises terror level after concert attack May 23, 2017, 7:17 a.m. From the vault: Leno talks to NEWS CENTER before… May 23, 2017, 5:16 p.m. Maine Supreme Court finds ranked-choice voting law… May 23, 2017, 11:25 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs