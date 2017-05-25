WCSH
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

BrainDrops: Flyover States?

Keith Carson, WCSH 5:56 PM. EDT May 25, 2017

We often refer to Oklahoma and Kansas etc as "Flyover States." 

But in reality they aren't even in the top 3 for the ratio of flyovers to landing.

The top may surprise you.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories