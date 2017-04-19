Bill to regulate fantasy sports goes to Maine legislature

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

There is a public hearing scheduled in the Veterans and Legal Affairs committee Wednesday in the Maine Legislature that will hear about regulating fantasy sports operations in Maine.

The bill applies to sites and applications such as FanDuel or DraftKings, which allows people to pay an entry fee to enter contests where players can win up to thousands of dollars.

This bill requires persons who operate fantasy contests to register annually with the Department of Public Safety and pay a registration fee based on the gross revenues generated by that fantasy contest operator during the 12 months prior to registration or renewal.

The operator would pay 10 percent of its gross fantasy contest revenues for the preceding 12 months, not to exceed $5000, as the registration fee each year.

"Fantasy contest" is defined as a simulated game or contest in which one or more players pay an entry fee and compete for and win prizes of value based on outcomes that reflect the relative knowledge and skill of the players and that are determined predominantly by accumulated statistical results of the performance of individuals, including athletes in the case of sporting events.

This bill regulates the operators of fantasy contests, including by prohibiting the fantasy contest operator, an employee of the operator or a relative of the employee in the same household from participating in the contests; requiring the outcome to be based on more than just a score or point spread of a single game or contest; allowing an individual, on that individual's request to the operator, to be barred from playing in the contest; requiring the operator to provide notice of the prizes prior to the contest; and requiring the operator to establish a separate reserve account for the payment of prizes.

Finally, the bill exempts fantasy contests from the laws prohibiting games of chance and gambling.

