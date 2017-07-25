Beliebers offer support following world tour cancelation

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Justin Bieber performs at Hyde Park on July 2, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Brian Rasic/WireImage) (Photo: Brian Rasic, 2017 Brian Rasic)

With Despacito being the most-streamed song of all time and in a position to break the 16-week record for a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, Justin Bieber seems to be at a wildly successful juncture in his career. Not to mention his mammoth world tour over the last 18 months, with 150 shows across the globe.

But the pop sensation's camp announced Monday he is canceling the remainder of his shows due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

Initially, it was too late to say sorry for some Beliebers who had longed to see their idol in concert.

I DONT WANT MY MONEY BACK, I WANT TO SEE JUSTIN 😭😭😭 — Berk (@FutureMrsBieber) July 24, 2017

Live footage of me when I read justin bieber cancelled the rest of his tour pic.twitter.com/lQm1mcNiJe — amanda (@__amandamac) July 24, 2017

When Justin Bieber cancels his tour 5 days before you're supposed to see him. It's cool. 🙂🙂🙂 pic.twitter.com/jjgl7FztOl — Sarah Galabeas (@sarahgalabeas) July 24, 2017

But fellow musician John Mayer is providing some perspective on Twitter, coming to the pop star's defense and praising him for the move.

When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going. 1/2 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017

We've lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin 👍🏼👍🏼 for realizing it was time to call it. You should too. 2/2 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017

The conversation about mental health and overall well being in the entertainment industry comes on the heels of Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington's death, who died by suicide last week. With this in mind, fans alike are coming to Bieber's defense.

This tweet makes me regret my anger earlier. There will be other Justin Bieber shows. Hope he gets better. https://t.co/OMgFMIfIGu — me as well (@laurrrx91) July 25, 2017

His health is all that matters. I'd rather give up on seeing him than him giving up on himself https://t.co/IV3T8eSTQy — Russo (@bangwithjustin) July 24, 2017

People don't give Justin Bieber enough credit, he's been touring for 18 months straight... he's got himself to worry about — Chance Newsome (@chance_newsome) July 25, 2017

Bieber has yet to disclose if exhaustion was at the root of the cancelation, but there are conflicting reports about him dropping the tour for religious reasons.

