Beliebers offer support following world tour cancelation

Kattey Ortiz, WCSH 9:50 PM. EDT July 25, 2017

With Despacito being the most-streamed song of all time and in a position to break the 16-week record for a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, Justin Bieber seems to be at a wildly successful juncture in his career. Not to mention his mammoth world tour over the last 18 months, with 150 shows across the globe.

But the pop sensation's camp announced Monday he is canceling the remainder of his shows due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts.  Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

Initially, it was too late to say sorry for some Beliebers who had longed to see their idol in concert.

But fellow musician John Mayer is providing some perspective on Twitter, coming to the pop star's defense and praising him for the move.

The conversation about mental health and overall well being in the entertainment industry comes on the heels of Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington's death, who died by suicide last week. With this in mind, fans alike are coming to Bieber's defense.

Bieber has yet to disclose if exhaustion was at the root of the cancelation, but there are conflicting reports about him dropping the tour for religious reasons.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


