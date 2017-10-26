Being a member of the 'Sandwich Generation'

(NEWS CENTER)-- The Sandwich Generation is a generation of people (usually in their 30s or 40s) who care for their aging parents while supporting their own children.



There are a lot of people who fall into that category in Maine. According to the US Census Bureau, Maine has the highest median age in the nation at 44.6 years old. The Pine Tree State also has the second highest percentage of senior citizens in the nation at 19.4 percent, just behind Florida.



Looking at those numbers, there are a lot of people in their 30's and 40's who are faced with the difficult task of preparing to take care of their aging parents.



"It's heartbreaking because that generation, my parents saved all of their money. And they wanted money to be able to pass down and to save for emergencies or traveling or their dreams, and now it's gone" said MJ Grant who has two parents in need of care.





"It's an incredibly hard conversation but an important one. We always tell folks that it's better to plan ahead then to scramble in a crisis and looking for resources" said Lori Campbell who's a family care giver group supervisor for the Southern Maine Agency On Aging.



For more information on services available to you, click here: http://www.smaaa.org/

