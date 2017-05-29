Battling the volunteer shortage: training teenage firefighters

Region 9, School of Applied Technology

MEXICO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Last Monday during a special tribute to first responders, NOW talked about some staggering numbers when it comes to the fire service; the number of volunteer firefighters in America hit a 30 year low in 2011.

We took a trip to Region 9 in Mexico to find out how career technical education schools are creating the next generation of volunteers starting as young as 15-years-old.

"I'm currently in Telstar High School," Maggie Bergeron was hired on the Greenwood Fire Department at just 17-years-old. In a few weeks, she will graduate from high school and Region 9 School of Applied Technology, where her work in Fire Science has already put her ahead.

"Most of my graduates that go on to other schools have their first semester taken care of," said her instructor Jon Longley.

Longley worries, though, that his classes aren't attracting enough new students, "I joke about this; I say we're an endangered species, but we're headed toward extinction because our enrollments are so low."

Longley says most people have no idea these technical classes exist, nor how much training they come with, but as they continue to lose students, it's more critical than ever to spread the word.

"One of those approaches has to be getting young kids involved early," said Rumford Fire Chief Robert Chase. "Get that spark and interest in them before the rest of the circumstances of life take over and manipulate their time."

Chase recently hired a graduate of the Region 9 program. Sam Cote comes from a firefighter family, and says her education started at just 15-years old.

"We were able to do more live burns, see more of that; get exposed to extrication," said Cote of her education at the technical school.

Dennis Burt couldn't speak enough about the hands on training. His son is now in college for fire science, but before he found the program at Region 9, Burt thought his son would drop out of high school.

"My son struggled in school, didn't care about his grades or how he was doing," said Burt. "I know some kids, the traditional high school thing isn't for them."

The Department of Education has a list of Career and Technical Education schools in Maine; click here.

