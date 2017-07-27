Barbecue at a funeral home: a thank you to first responders

First responder BBQ

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Funeral directors usually only meet with first responders when an emergency turns deadly; but a cook-out on Thursday was a chance to spend time together outside of the tough work they each do.

Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes hosted Portland's fire and rescue crews and police officers for a barbecue.

"Police and fire they go out day to day risking their own personal lives and they have their own families and they keep our community safe," Kaitlin Walker says they started this as a thank you when police officers started getting bad publicity.

"Although we're kind of on the opposite end of things, there is a camaraderie that does exist, they're usually seeing things first and we step in, and I think knowing that you have the support of one another in those types of situations, I think it's really important."

