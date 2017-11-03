Bangor food loss assistance

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- If you lost food during this week's storm, and you live in Bangor, there's a resource available to help you replace some of what you lost.

The city's general assistance fund is paying to replaces some of those losses by issuing grocery vouchers to people living in the city. Community Services Manager Rindy Fogler says those vouchers can be used at local Hannaford's and Shaw's stores.

In order to qualify, you must go to the Department of Public Health and Community Services at 103 Texas Avenue, and show proof of residency.

People who are using the SNAP benefits program are not eligible, and must reach out to the state Department of Health and Human Services if they lost food.

