Auburn woman: 'Lularoe has been an amazing journey'

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - NEWSCENTERNow has heard horror stories from consultants trying to get out of LuLaRoe - the clothing company where people buy-in and sell the merchandise out of their own homes in the hopes of making a profit.

Thousands who reached out to us online are frustrated after the company abruptly ended a 100% buyback policy - which left many consultants going out of business in serious debt.

But - there are some who say the company has changed their lives for the better.

In fact, there are 567 current consultants selling just in the state of Maine.

For Kim Goulet of Auburn, it all started with the product itself. Right after having a baby, she was struggling to find clothes to wear - until she says her friend brought her to a LuLaRoe party.

“I fell in love immediately,” she said. “I was like, there are hundreds of women wanting these clothes. How do I sign up? Where do I start?”

Goulet bought in - a $5,000 investment – and had 300 clothing items shipped to her door.

The business venture was a big decision for this already busy mom, who is in the Air Force, waitresses, and is in school fulltime.

Goulet says her $5,000 investment was paid off in the first 6 months - and her business only took off from there, with a healthy monthly paycheck of $5,000 in just profit alone. She says the summer months were slower, but also because she worked less hours.

She says what you get out of LuLaRoe depends on how much work you put in - a common misconception among LuLaRoe newcomers. “The [think] they could just post it online or on Facebook, and it would immediately sell to hundreds of women around the world or around the country,” she explained. “It's not that easy. You have to put the work into it.” Goulet says she’s grateful her sponsor was honest about the hard work when she started with the company.

Goulet thinks this confusion over workload is why so many women aren't seeing the same success she is. “I'm kind of sad about it,” she said. “Because I love the company and I feel like a lot of people look negatively on the company. But the company is still new. It's only four years old.”

While others may be frustrated and leaving in thousands of dollars in debt - Goulet says selling LuLaRoe has only made her life easier.

“It pays for my daughter to go to daycare two days a week, so that's huge,” she explained. “It helps us financially. It's helped me stay home. I got to take a trip out to California for almost a week that I never would've been able to do.”

She said for her LuLaRoe experience – there’s no end in sight. “I don't see it ending - at least for me - anywhere in the near future.”

Goulet also sponsors two women in Maine.

She says that means she collects about three percent of their sales - but only if she too is selling clothes.

