Auburn approves language for L/A merger ballot question

LA merger

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The ballot language that will ask voters in both Lewiston and Auburn to approve a merger of the cities has been determined.

Auburn's city council met Monday night, deciding to ask the same exact question Lewiston voters will face: "Do you approve the charter and consolidation agreement as recommended by the Lewiston Auburn Joint Charter Commission?"

Some councilors thought the language should include the word: merger, to make the question as clear as possible.

Eventually it was decided separate language might cast doubt on the overall vote.

Whether Lewiston and Auburn should become one city with combined departments and bank accounts, has been a conversation for many years.

More recently, a charter was formed to look into whether it would be beneficial to both cities.

coalition has also formed against it.

