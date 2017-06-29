At Madison's Cafe, it's service with a huge smile

(NEWS CENTER)-- The door's to Madison's Cafe opened in early April but this isn't you're 'ordinary' place to get a bite, In fact, that's what makes it so special. Nicole McCoomb wanted her daughter Madi, who is developmentally delayed, to have a place to work when she gets out of high school. So, she and her business partner Sean Roy opened the cafe and decided to hire primarily people that have developmental and intellectual disabilities.



"I have people who come in here in tears thanking me for doing this. The unemployment rate for kids and young adults with these disabilities is like 80 percent." said McCoomb.

McCoomb and Roy have had a tremendous response from people who want to work at Madison's and so far, they have all been hired.

