(NEWS CENTER) -- Have you noticed vanity plates on the road or on Facebook that seem to cross the line? Ever wonder what's allowed on a vanity plate and what isn't?

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says the rules have changed recently. His office will continue to reject applications for vanity plates that promote violence or contain hate speech, such as racial slurs, but is not rejecting profanity.

GALLERY: Vanity plates that walk the line

Why was that decision made? Jessica Gagne sat down with the Secretary of State to find out. See the story on Thursday on NEWS CENTER NOW at 5.

Meanwhile, let us know: how do you feel about these vanity plates? Have you seen any others that you don't agree with?

These license plate pictures were submitted to mainememes.com.

© 2017 WCSH-TV