Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland prepares for 'hurricane animals'

(NEWS CENTER)-- Animal shelters around the country are starting to take in pets that were displaced after hurricanes Harvey and Irma. That includes the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland which does not have any pets from those areas yet, but will in a short amount of time.

"We are working actively with rescues and shelters across the country specifically in Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Puerto Rico. To help welcome animals from the hurricane impacted areas here to the animal refuge league." said Jeana Roth. the Director of Community Engagement for the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

Roth said the ARL's social media pages will update as soon as the animals become available and that they are also looking for foster homes to take in cats, kittens, puppies and dogs.

