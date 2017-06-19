Amazon-Whole Foods deal will change the way you buy groceries

A customer checks out the ready-made food section at a grocery store. (Photo: Associated Press)

For anyone in the business of selling, supplying or hauling groceries: Things just got real.

Amazon.com's $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods instantly makes it a major player in the U.S. grocery industry and that leaves a lot for shoppers, retailers and other companies involved in the industry to chew on.

READ FULL REPORT HERE: "Get ready. Amazon-Whole Foods deal will change how you buy food forever"

The online seller is bringing its firepower to a grocery industry plagued by razor-thin profit margins. The move could slice into profits for food manufacturers, other supermarket chains such as the nation's largest by market share, Kroger, and behemoths like Walmart, which is currently the biggest seller of groceries in the U.S. with more than one-quarter of the market, according to Euromonitor. It also potentially creates a challenge for companies that deliver groceries such as Fresh Direct and Peapod, and ready-to-cook ingredients and recipes to customers' doors, like Blue Apron and Sun Basket.

