Amazon could refund customers up to $70-million from in-app purchases

(NEWS CENTER) -- Amazon has abandoned a court appeal. The result will likely cost the company millions from lack of some customer protections from in-app purchases.

According to an NBC News report, mega online retailer Amazon.com will likely be on the hook for making huge amount of profits from purchases that were never quite approved by parents.

From the findings of the case, minors have racked up tens of millions of dollars of unapproved purchases in the last 5-years.

Although Amazon is the sole company being forced to settle these charges they are not the only major 'in-app' company in the American online marketplace. Both Apple and Google have also made similar restitution as recently as 2014, just not for nearly as much money.

