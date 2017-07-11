Addiction: Answering your questions

(NEWS CENTER)-- It seems like there is a new story about the opiod crisis on the news every day. The epidemic runs rampant through Maine and many times there seems to be a lack of compassion for the 'addict'. We spoke with Steve Cotreau from the Portland Recover Center who has been in recovery since 1990 and Krista Fowler who is a peer outreach worker and has been in recovery for 26 months.



Fowler says, "I would just say to show compassion to those that are lost because they hate themselves enough and other people hating that I'm judging them isn't going to do anything except perpetuate the head and the sadness of the sickness like people need to know that they're worth something and that helpers there and they don't have to live like that."

© 2017 WCSH-TV