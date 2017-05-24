A Day In The Life: Fore River Brewing Company

(NEWS CENTER)-- Brewing beer in Maine is big business. For part of our 'day in the life' series' we spent some time with TJ Hansen and John LeGassey of Fore River Brewing Company in South Portland. "Place like us are bringing back the neighborhood bars" said LeGassey who is a part owner of Fore River. It takes multiple hours to brew a batch of beer and we found out just how tedious the process can be.

