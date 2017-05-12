WCSH
Moms tell all on the set of NOW

NOW: Hanging with mom

Amanda Hill, WCSH 6:13 PM. EDT May 12, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- In honor of Mother's Day, our team sat down with our mothers for an interview.

Our moms brought out all of the best stories like bringing stray animals home (Adrienne); running away from home (Lee); embarrassing himself in front of friends because of advice from mom (Chris); begging for camera time (Jess); and being too strong-willed to pay attention (Kattey and Amanda). 

Happy Mother's Day, moms! We love you.

