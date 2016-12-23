Nourish Yourself: Grandma's #betterthan Thumb Dough Cookies

(NEWS CENTER) -- "Nourish Yourself" with Heidi Symonds - Grandma's #betterthan Thumb Dough Cookies

"The Art of Sacred Baking: How to Bake and Not Binge"

Ever burned your mouth on a fresh out of the oven cookie cuz you just couldn't wait?

How about seeing that the recipe says makes 18 cookies, but you only have enough batter for 12...?

I love to bake. It's so comforting to me.

However...

When flour and sugar are your drugs of choice it can be a little dangerous.

I once believed that I would never bake again.

That I had no business baking.

Well that's simply not true.

I just need to be super mindful about when and HOW I bake in order to keep it fun and nourishing rather than stressful and harmful.

So here are my 10 tips to set yourself up for success so you can bake and not binge.

1. Eat a meal. Don't bake on a empty stomach.

2. Have a glass of infused water near by.

3. Light a candle-honor the process. I often bake with my grandmother's recipes. Honor the heritage.

4. Set an Amethyst near by. (In Greek the word translates into "non-intoxication, so the stone is use to support those struggling with addiction.

5. Prepare your ingredients.

6. Wash your hands.

7. Stop, place your hand on your heart and take a deep breath.

8. Set the intention to avoid the BLT's.

9. Allow baked yumminess to cool properly. Walk away.

10. Put it on a plate, sit down and chew each bite 20 times.

This is a practice.

When the cravings kick in, recommit. Take a drink of water. Pick up the piece of amethyst and hold it against your heart.

If you sneak a taste... be gentle with yourself and recommit once again.

You can do this. You're worth it. I promise.

Recipe: Grandma's #betterthan Thumb Dough Cookies

1 cup butter (grass fed is best)

1/2 sugar (I use a combination of organic cane sugar, coconut sugar and raw honey to lower the glycemic index

2 egg yokes

1 tsp. vanilla

2 cups gluten free flour mix

Dash of salt

Jam of choice.

Cream butter, sugar, eggs and vanilla.

Add flour and salt.

Mix well.

Chill dough for 30-45 minutes until firm and holds a shape. (Don't skip this part!) Roll dough into small balls and place on cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.

Press each ball with thumb to make print.

Add a dab of strawberry or raspberry jam.

Bake at 350 for 12 minutes.

Allow to cool completely.

Place on a plate. Savor each bite.

Nourish Yourself.

For more recipes and The Art of Sacred Eating visit: https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=www.NourishYourselfForLife.com&data=01%7C01%7CSharon.Rose%40wcsh6.com%7C55ff1802e89a4e0d692208d42adf4ff2%7Cccd8a79b7268413b878971f8b6f4c0df%7C0&sdata=tu%2BEkdz%2F%2B4q%2BjkgUr1QwL35cF2%2FF5TeKkuVtuTlbtZc%3D&reserved=0

